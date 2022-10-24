LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With police departments nationwide struggling to fill openings, the Indianapolis Police Department has come to Louisville looking for prospects.
The "Why We Serve" campaign targets Louisville and other cities with billboards, digital advertisements and videos on social media.
Like Louisville, Indianapolis is short several hundred officers. But unlike Louisville, Indianapolis hasn't faced pressure to reshape its police department.
"IMPD doesn't deserve to be put in that category, but unfortunately, (with) policing, generally there's a measure of skepticism," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D). "That's why we're being very affirmative, positive and outward facing in this campaign."
Starting pay in Indianapolis is almost $62,000 and a salary topping $75,000 after two years. Plus, there's a $10,000 signing bonus.
Those numbers are a few thousand higher than the Louisville Metro Police Department, which is also trying to fill several hundred officer openings.
The effort by Indianapolis is similar to LMPD's March recruitment effort, deploying a similar tactic recruiting for officers in Atlanta.
The recent police academy classes in both cities have been about half the size the cities have been hoping for to get back to a full-force of officers.
