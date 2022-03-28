LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis woman died in a car crash in Jackson County on Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said Erika J. Jimenez, 35, was traveling southbound on Interstate 65, just north of the Seymour exit, when her vehicle became disabled, stopping in the right lane of the roadway around 11 p.m.
Jimenez was standing near her 2003 Toyota passenger vehicle when it was hit by a 2018 Dodge Box Truck. She was hit in the crash and died at the scene.
The driver of the truck wasn't injured in the crash.
I-65 was impacted for almost five hours for crash investigation and clean up.
