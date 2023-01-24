LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public was given the chance to provide feedback Tuesday evening about improvements coming to Interstate 64 in Floyd County, Indiana.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) provided an update Tuesday evening on the results of its Improve 64 project noise analysis.
Improve 64 is part of INDOT's plan to reduce congestion and improve safety and travel in southern Indiana.
Plans call for noise barrier walls be built along the highway between Cherry Street and Captain Frank Road.
Another barrier wall could be built along Interstate 265, near Green Valley Road.
Tuesday, residents who may benefit from the barriers were able to give input on the locations and construction.
The project is expected to add additional lanes and reconfigure exits as a result of growth in and around New Albany. It includes work on portions of I-64, I-265 and U.S. 150.
Right now, transportation officials are seeing backups, people weaving in between traffic, and drivers getting all the way over from one lane to another to catch their exit.
"So this project is a way to alleviate a lot of those concerns and help people get where they need to go, both quicker and safer," said Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for INDOT.
The project is expected to start in late 2024 and end by late 2026.
To visit the project's website, click here.
To provide feedback to INDOT about the project, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.