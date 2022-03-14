LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music stores in Kentuckiana have been collecting instruments to help western Kentucky musicians impacted by the December tornadoes, and distribution days are around the corner.
Hundreds of instruments have been collected from across the country according to organizers of the WoodSongs Tornado relief effort. Guitars, banjos, keyboards and more were donated.
Mom's Music in Louisville was just one of many collection spots.
All the instruments have been sent off to get cleaned up and repaired as needed.
Any musician or group impacted by the tornado can pick up an instrument free of charge.
There will be three distributions Friday in Graves County and Saturday in Dawson Springs and Owensboro.
"We've got them, just show up. They're there. They're yours," said organizer and folksinger Michael Johnathon. "We care about you. And this is a gift from musicians who care about other musicians."
People can pre-request for a particular type of instrument by filling out an online form that can be found by clicking here.
Otherwise, people can choose to simply show up during one of the distribution sites at the Graves County Public Library, West Dawson music venue and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. To view the pickup times, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.