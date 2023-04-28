LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after being stabbed on West Market Street in Louisville on Friday is just the latest murder this month in the city.
Less than three weeks ago, gun violence claimed the lives of five people in a mass shooting at Old National Bank downtown. Days later, another two people were shot and killed at Chickasaw Park, leaving families and neighborhoods torn.
It's why the community came together Friday evening for an interfaith service at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
The program explored how to minimize gun violence, care for mental health and support those who are struggling.
"It takes a small piece of the nurse that's holding the hand of the family waiting for the news, and it takes a small piece of the surgeon that often delivers the news to brothers, husbands, daughters, and wives, are not coming home," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Health.
The latest update from the Louisville Metro Police Department showed 56 homicides so far this year.
