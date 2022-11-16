LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some employees with Metro Public Health and Wellness started the week walking on water after flooding Monday morning temporarily closed department's headquarters.
The building was evacuated, and services have been rescheduled or moved to different locations.
"They immediately got all the employees out, and we just had a few stay behind to assess the damage," said Kristen Shanahan, public information officer for Metro Public Health and Wellness.
It originated on the third floor, and water eventually made its way down to the first and second floors plus the basement.
"Safety, of course, is our No. 1 priority," Shanahan said. "So they got the employees that were here out of the building and they're working remotely."
It didn't take long for crews to find the source of the leak. There was an interior plumbing break on the third floor near the water fountain.
"Our harm reduction outreach services that operate out of this building, that has actually been moved to ... our Shelby Street location," Shanahan said. "They're working on opening up the (Tuberculosis Clinic). From what I understand, the TB Clinic did not receive that much damage. They're working on drying everything out right now."
But the flooding has temporarily shut down the TB Clinic.
Health officials don't know when the repair work will be completed, but the TB Clinic is set to reopen later this week.
