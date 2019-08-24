LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at an Indiana high school who claims he was attacked in a locker room is calling the incident a hate crime.
A 14-year-old student at Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School, which is near Muncie, Indiana, said he was corned and attacked after gym class. He reports being punched, breaking his nose and bruising his eye.
The teen believes he was attacked because he is openly gay and rarely spoke to the other teen who attacked him.
"He hit me two times in the head and then hit my face against the mirror and then a couple more times to my face ... and then someone pulled him off," the teen says.
The Alexandria Police Department said it is investigating the incident but is unsure yet if it was a hate crime.
