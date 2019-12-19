CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators believe 55-year-old Shawn Rogers started grooming a 13-year-old girl for sex on Cecil Avenue in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
Between May and August or last year, Rogers had sex with the teenager between three and 20 times, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. The two were neighbors, and Rogers started the relationship by taking the victim out and buying food and other items for her, Mull said.
And then last spring, Rogers starting taking her across the river to the Bel-Air Motel in Clarksville. The first time the two checked in, the victim told police Rogers showed her a gun, which intimidated and threatened her. Then when September came around, according to a probable cause affidavit, the victim's family was hit with the shocking news that the two were involved by the suspect's mother.
The teen was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered she was pregnant.
"A family member did ultimately come forward and report this to police," Mull said.
Rogers is now charged with four counts of child molestation.
"The evidence in this case is that the victim went willingly with the defendant to the hotel room on numerous occasions, however legally it is impossible for someone that age to give consent to sexual activity with an adult," Mull said.
The age of consent in Indiana is 16.
On Thursday, the victim's family on Cecil Avenue said they need prayers. Rogers' family questioned the validity of the allegations.
For those who knew both, like Jason Williams, there's outrage and pain for the teen and her loved ones.
"I'd be hard for me not to take matters into my own hands," Williams said.
Rogers was arrested in Louisville and will be taken back to Clark County. When he gets there, Mull said the full force of Indiana law will be waiting.
"It's just very important to protect the children from this sort of behavior, and the public has to understand that we have to send a message," he said.
If convicted, Rogers could get up to 160 years in prison.
