LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A maker of ironing boards will close four facilities in Seymour, Indiana, in May and June. About 130 workers will lose their jobs.
Home Products International notified Indiana's Department of Workforce Development Tuesday. The company is known for its Homz, Durabilt and private label brands.
A company YouTube video said Seymour is the home of the only remaining ironing board manufacturing plant in the U.S.
The company said it is closing two manufacturing plants, a warehouse and an office located at separate addresses in Seymour. Production will stop in mid-May with most "separations" of workers taking place May 16-27. Some of them will remain for post-closing work through June, the WARN notice said.
The Seymour Tribune cited an HPI news release that said the company was exiting its Seymour-based laundry and home organization businesses to focus on its plastics business.
The company could sell the businesses to "an interested party in Indiana," HPI CEO George Hamilton said in the release.
WDRB News has emailed company officials for further comment.
