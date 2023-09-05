LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more people work from home, there's a greater need for reliable internet in Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $386 million investment in high-speed internet that is expected to bring service to more than 42,600 homes and businesses. The funding will allow for providers to run fiber to each location.
Cindy Willimon, who lives in a rural part of Shelby County, has dealt with internet issues and unreliable service for decades.
"Our computers are much slower and pops us in and out while we're working," Willimon said. "It's frustrating."
Willimon runs three businesses from home, which can make things difficulty without reliable internet.
"You have to tell your customer you'll call them back because the internet is down, and if it rains or we have wind, it goes down also," Willimon said. "It's impactful when you have customers jamming up because you have to work around your internet."
Due to the landscape of her neighborhood, it's difficult to install quality internet for everyone.
"For it to go all the way out, it happens maybe a few times a year, but for it to go on and off during the day, it happens every day," Willimon said.
She has spent years battling with her internet provider in hopes of finding a solution.
"Finally you just give up fighting them," Willimon said. "I know it's terrible, but they were consuming all my time dealing with them."
According to a news release, more than 25,00 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 spots are considered unserved. The project is expected to expand access in 46 counties including Bullitt, Nelson, Henry and Shelby counties.
"High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access," Beshear said. "During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet."
The state awarded 56 grants that totaled to more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, while internet service providers will contribute more than $190 million in matching funds.
Beshear said the goal is to get internet to all areas of Kentucky, regardless of the terrain.
Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison said he's excited about the funding.
"I'm delighted to hear the state has awarded these funds to bring broadband to underserved portions of Shelby County," Ison said.
Ison said he is now waiting on the provider, All Points Broadband, to decide "where and when project work will begin" in Shelby County.
Earlier this summer, Beshear announced Kentucky would receive nearly $1.1 billion for high-speed internet from federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The program prioritizes projects on areas with slower internet speeds. The funding will be eligible to internet service providers and local governments starting in early 2024.
The Federal Communications Commission said Kentucky has almost 260,000 unserved locations.
