LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University student was killed in Alabama over the weekend, after stepping in to stop a fight.
Sophomore Schuyler Bradley was shot while in Tuscaloosa for a football game on Friday night. His mother, Daphne Groff, says he was shot when he tried to stop a fight.
Groff says she was able to talk to her son before her died. "I put my face on his face and I kissed him. I whispered in his ear 'you can let go. You gotta go. It's OK to go.'"
Zachary Profozich, 22, was arrested and faces a charge of murder in connection with Bradley's death.
Bradley was a member of the Acacia fraternity. The Carmel, Indiana, native attended IU on a full scholarship as a Groups Scholars, as does his brother. The director for the program tells says he was very focused and driven.
Indiana University released a statement Saturday about Bradley's death, offering counseling to those who need assistance.
"Our thoughts are with the family after this terribly tragic circumstance. Student affairs staff has been in contact with them as they navigate this difficult time. We're providing counseling to his fellow fraternity members and encourage any other students who need assistance to contact Counseling and Psychological Services."
