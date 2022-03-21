LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Janet Jackson and New Edition are coming to Louisville for Derby weekend.
This will be the first ever concert held at Lynn Family Stadium. The concert will be held May 7 at 7 p.m., which is the same day as the Kentucky Derby.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Lynn Family Stadium box office and online.
There will also be parking tickets available to purchase online as well.
Louisville City FC season ticket holders will receive an email to access a presale code to purchase tickets early.
“This is a historic moment for Lynn Family Stadium and the Louisville community,” Eric Granger, General Manager of ASM Global, said in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to work with Louisville-based concert promoter, 85° West to bring our first concert to the stadium. This concert will not only provide an exciting new entertainment opportunity for the Louisville region. It also helps showcase the venue’s ability to offer a variety of programming and will open doors to welcome more world class artists to perform to fans at Lynn Family Stadium in the future.”
