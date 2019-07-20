LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the first day of school approaches, Jefferson County Public Schools and Louisville Metro Government partnered up for a back-to-school event at Westport Middle School.
On Saturday morning, more than 600 students received new backpacks filled with basic school supplies to make sure they are prepared to start the upcoming school year.
"It is so great to see the smiles on the kids' faces, just to know they are happy to have a backpack, folders and notebooks," Neighborhood Place Administrator Jessica Fleischer said.
The event also featured information booths from about 30 community agencies.
If you missed out on Saturday's backpack giveaway, the next JCPS back-to-school event is Thursday, July 25, at Valley High School.
For a complete calendar of the giveaways, click here.
