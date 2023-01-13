LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools' families were notified Friday that a district employee had tested positive for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).
In a letter sent to families from 22 schools, the district said the employee was in their building at least once during the last two weeks.
The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department is "in contact with" JCPS, according to the letter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mpox can spread through "close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact," and "direct contact with mpox rash and scabs from a person with mpox," their saliva, upper respiratory secretions such as snot or mucus, and/or their private areas.
The district told families that mpox "does not appear to spread as easily as COVID-19" and that risk is considered low for getting mpox "by touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with mpox and not disinfected, such as clothing and furniture."
According to the CDC, Symptoms of mpox include:
- A blister-like rash
- Congestion
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Muscle aches
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Swollen lymph nodes
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of our school community remains our top priority," the district wrote. "We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates if any further steps are necessary."
JCPS is asking anyone who experiences symptoms of mpox to call the school office and their doctor and to stay home.
Anyone who tests positive for mpox or has questions is asked to call JCPS Health Services (502) 485-3387.
For more information about mpox from the CDC, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.