LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools students hoping for a snow day with wintry weather in the forecast will likely be disappointed Thursday morning.
Kentucky’s largest school district, which has offered remote learning since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expects nontraditional instruction will continue Thursday regardless of weather conditions, Renee Murphy, head of communications and community relations for JCPS, told WDRB News in an email Wednesday.
“We plan for NTI to continue,” she wrote in the email.
Jefferson County is currently under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday, with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected in the area. The system is also expected to produce an ice storm in counties south of the Interstate 64 corridor.
The forecast prompted Louisville Metro to close the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Broadbent Arena by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the state’s regional vaccination clinics will close Thursday in anticipation of dangerous driving conditions.
Murphy said most JCPS employees are already working remotely. However, some have been reporting to schools during distance learning for work assignments, such as bus drivers and custodians.
“We did have some bus drivers and school-based nutrition service members who are doing training remotely today due to inclement weather,” she wrote in the email.
This story may be updated.
