LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new JCPS elementary school will be built in Louisville's west end.
Tuesday night during a JCPS board retreat, members approved a bid of $27,900,000 for the new school.
"This was their final approval. We accepted a bid from a company to begin the process of building a school, which means we'll be breaking ground very shortly and we will start to see construction moving forward from this point on," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
The new elementary school will be built in the grassy lot next to the YMCA on West Broadway. The school and the Y will be connected with a walkway. Pollio said that connection will allow students access to the gym and other facilities at the Y.
"It's what I like to think of as a true community school," he said.
Students from nearby Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary will feed into the new school.
Pollio said Roosevelt-Perry is becoming home to the Grace James Academy this August and many Roosevelt-Perry students will be going to Wheatley Elementary at that time. Students will then transition to the new building once it opens.
It's still unclear what will happen with the Wheatley Elementary building once the new school opens for students.
"We'll be making that decision over the next 18 months once we finish this school," said Pollio.
He's hopeful a groundbreaking can take place within the next six weeks.
Pollio said his goal is to have the new school open in Dec. 2022 or Jan. 2023.
"We could be able to transition those kids around the holiday break from the old school and they would come back from the holiday break into the brand new school," said Pollio.
A name has not been chosen yet for the new elementary school, but Pollio said there has been discussion about it.
"There is a real commitment to ensure we still honor Phillis Wheatley and the Perry name," he said.
JCPS broke ground on two other elementary schools last fall. To learn about construction in the Newburg community, click here. To learn about construction in southwest Louisville, click here.
"I'm proud of the fact that right now we have schools under construction in west Louisville, in the Newburg community, and in the south end of Louisville," said Pollio.
