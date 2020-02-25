LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS this spring will begin hiring teachers for its new STEAM academy for girls of color.
The science, tech, engineering, arts and math school is set to open in August. It will start with 150 sixth graders chosen by a lottery.
Seventh and eighth grade classes will be added in the next two years. The school eventually is expected to expand up to 12th grade.
JCPS also is creating a special curriculum to include coding and highlighting more influential black women.
Officials believe the girls only STEAM school will help promote a greater sense of belonging in school and create better academic outcomes.
A name has yet to be chosen for the school.
In November of last year, parents and community groups were pushing for the name "Mae Jemison School of Excellence," after the first black woman to travel to space.
