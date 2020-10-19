LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marked the sixth day of early voting in Jefferson County ahead of next month's general election.
Officials with the Board of Elections said early voter turnout has been strong. So far, nearly 50,000 voters have cast in-person ballots.
Right now, people can vote in-person at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East.
Meanwhile, there is also a provision in place for anyone dealing with an illness before the election.
"They would secure a medical ballot, and by doing that, you would actually call the election center and you would have a representative, or a representative would run to the center, pick it up, take it back to you and either put it back in the mail in time, put it in the drop box or return it to the center," said Nore Ghibaudy, director of communications for the Board of Elections.
All four in-person voting centers are open Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
On Election Day, the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
