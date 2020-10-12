LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voting booths are placed six feet apart, hand sanitizer is waiting to be used, and more than 1,500 ballot styles are on the table ready to be handed out to voters.
Early voting locations in Jefferson County include the KFC Yum! Center, Expo Center, the Louisville Marriott East and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Voters can vote in-person Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nore Ghibaudy, with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, says residents can vote at any of the four locations and says he does not expect long wait times.
Election officials say before walking through the doors voters will need to have a mask and photo ID in hand. Expired drivers licenses will be accepted.
Ghibaudy said once voters show their ID, they will be given a slip of paper that will tell them where they need to stand in line to get their ballot from an election officer.
If you requested a mail-in ballot, you can also drop them off at the early voting sites, as well as the County Clerk Election Center.
"Those ballots are being sent out and we probably have 30,000 to go, that will go out this week, and that part will be complete," Ghibaudy said. "But the folks that are receiving these ballots cannot come here and vote because they've been issued a ballot, and that e-poll book that they go up to will say, look you got a ballot coming to you. You cannot vote. That way you can't double vote."
Ghibaudy says reviewing a sample ballot is a way to make early voting more efficient when it begins on Tuesday.
In Louisville, registered voters can cast their ballots at four locations between Tuesday and Nov. 2:
- Kentucky Exposition Center: 937 Phillips Lane - Fairgrounds North Wing. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- KFC Yum! Center - Foyer: Main & second streets. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- Louisville Marriott East - Commonwealth Ballroom: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at those locations and the County Clerk Election Center at 701 W. Ormsby Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday from now through Nov. 2.
There will be at least one early voting location in each county in Kentucky, but hours vary.
Oldham County
Sojourn Church North: 12001 W. Hwy 42, Goshen, KY 40026
- Oct. 13 - 17
- Tuesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 a.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Oldham Government Center: 6710 W. Hwy 146, Crestwood, KY 40014
- Oct. 19 - 24
- Monday, Thursday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Oldham County Clerk's Office: 100 W. Jefferson St., La Grange, KY 40031
- Oct. 13 - Nov. 2
- Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tuesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hardin County
Hardin County Clerk's Office: 150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Nelson County
Nelson County Library: 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, KY 40004
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Shelby County
Stratton Community Center: 215 Washington St., Shelbyville, KY 40065
- Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bullitt County
Paroquet Springs Conference Center: 395 Paroquet Springs Dr., Shepherdsville, KY 40165
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Spencer County
Old Vocational Building: 80 E. Main St., Taylorsville, KY 40071
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Henry County
Henry County Clerk's Office: 27 S. Property Rd. New Castle, KY 40050
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Grayson County
Grayson County Courthouse: 10 Public Square, Leitchfield, KY 42754
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
LaRue County
LaRue County Courthouse: 209 W. High St., Hodgenville, KY 42748
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Trimble County
Trimble County Courthouse: 30 HWY 42 E., Bedford, KY 40006
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Meade County
Meade County Board of Election Building: 516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 10, Brandenburg, KY 40108
- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Breckinridge County
Courthouse (Basement): 208 S. Main St., Hardinsburg, KY 40143
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Carroll County
Carroll County Clerk's Office: 440 Main St., Carrollton, KY 41008
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Locations for other counties, and other useful information, can be found at the Secretary of State's website.
Chad Mills also contributed to this report.
