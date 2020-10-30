LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Fire Department helped families go trick-or-treating safely this Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Firefighters teamed up with Paul Davis Restoration to host a drive-thru trick-or-treating event Friday evening at McNeely Lake Park in Louisville.
Each bag of candy was pre-packaged and handed through car windows by volunteers who wore face masks and gloves.
Jordan Yuodis, the spokesman for Jefferson County Fire, said the department wanted the community to know they can still get together safely during the pandemic.
"The most important thing tonight is in order for things to be able to continue to happen in these strange times, is we have to do it right and we have to do it safe," Youdis said. "So we wanted there still be some sort of feel of Halloween."
All families were required to stay in their vehicles during the event.
