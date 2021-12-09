LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville celebrated the opening Thursday of a route designed specifically for semis.
Construction started in 2019 on the final leg of the Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor, which runs between River Ridge Commerce Center and the Port of Indiana.
The $14 million, two-lane road is designed to withstand vehicles weighing up to 134,000 pounds.
Officials said the new corridor is good for both cars and heavy trucks. Natalie Garrett, a spokeswoman for INDOT, describes the route as "more direct" and "safer" for heavy vehicles.
"They're not dealing with the day-to-day traffic as much," she said. "It's also safer for local travelers. They're not having to deal with the large trucks and all that could bring."
The Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor is over 1 mile long.
