LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of being a member of the militia group "Boogaloo Bois" was sentenced to six months behind bars in federal court Thursday.
Addam Turner, 35, is accused of participating in a protest caravan that drove through St. Matthews on Christmas Day. Investigators allege that when the caravan was pulled over by St. Matthews Police officers, Turner confronted officers while "openly carrying an AR-pistol and an additional hand gun."
Turner, who was later charged for menacing and resisting arrest, is also accused of making several Twitter and Facebook posts threatening police officers.
He was arrested on Feb. 11. During his sentencing Thursday, he was sentenced to six months in prison. Once Turner is released, he will be on probation for three years, which includes electronic location monitoring for six months.
“There is perhaps a misperception by some that people can say anything they want over the Internet with impunity. When somebody makes threatening statements, whether directed to a law enforcement officer or any other person, those words have consequences, ” said Acting Special Agent in Edward J. Gray of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office.
The FBI also arrested John Subleski who is also accused of being a "Boogaloo Bois" member. As part of a plea deal, Subleski was sentenced to three years supervised release.
