JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - People around the area of North Shore Drive, West Market Street and Southern Indiana Avenue in Jeffersonville are asked to shelter in place due to police activity.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department's Facebook page, police are at the Avia Apartments near the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Jeffersonville. Police say a barricaded man with a gun is firing outside his window at police.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This story will be updated.
