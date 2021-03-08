LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jewish Community Center of Louisville announced Monday its new building currently under construction will be named the Trager Family Jewish Community Center.
The $42.5 million project set to be completed in spring 2022 will include an indoor aquatic center, a preschool with an indoor courtyard, a multi-purpose theater and a new fitness center.
The Trager family and Trager Family Foundation committed $3 million toward the capital campaign for the new building on Dutchmans Lane.
JCC opened its current facility in 1955 after the Young Men's Hebrew Association (YMHA) was started in 1890.
"We are so pleased to name the JCC building in honor of the Trager family, whose legacy with the YMHA and now the JCC has been long-standing and truly impactful," said Sara Klein Wagner, president and CEO of JCC of Louisville.
The Trager family has been connected to JCC since its YMHA location that was located in downtown Louisville. After initially pledging $1.5 million, the family decided to double their commitment to the capital campaign.
"The JCC has played such an important role in shaping three generations of our family, and so many other families," said Steve Trager, chairman and CEO of Republic Bancorp, Inc. "We are thrilled to help further the mission of the JCC for generations to come."
Construction on the new facility began last fall. The steel superstructure of the building was completed recently, according to a news release.
