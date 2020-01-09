LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former Louisville Metro Police officers involved in a sex scandal have been ordered to hand over the criminal evidence against them to a civil attorney.
Attorneys representing Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood argued the criminal evidence includes sensitive information about other minors being sexually abused.
However, a federal judge shot down that argument and ordered the evidence be handed over to an attorney representing seven alleged victims in civil lawsuits by Feb. 6.
Betts and Wood are in prison for sexually abusing teenagers. Both men were mentors to the teens who were in LMPD's Youth Explorer program.
The judge ruled that the names of the victims not involved in the civil litigation will be redacted.
