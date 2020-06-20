LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Friday was the official observance of Juneteenth – which celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States, and originated in Texas in 1865.
However, the celebration continued Saturday at a west Louisville park – and everyone was invited.
“We can pause for a second and give thanks to where we are right now – but we still got work to do,” Jerome Baker said. Baker and the group called the Community Collective organized the event, along with the River City Drum Corps.
The music was blaring, the was food piping hot and the vibe was one of reflection and joy. The event prided itself with inclusion.
“If you notice there are black and white people here, there are kids there are old people there are young people – everybody is welcome,” Baker said.
With all the fun, the message was clear. Speakers included those talking about the history of Black culture and its importance now with the key words of respect, trust and solidarity.
“It’s important to me because my ancestors had to go through this, so I am not going to leave them out on it. I want to stand up for them, too, just like they stand up for me,” said eighth grader Ahmad Jones, who attended the celebration with his family.
Vendors set up tents with food, crafts and t-shirts for sale. A mobile mural was set up by local artist Kenyatta Harper. People could grab a brush and help decorate it in whatever colors they chose.
“It’s a celebration and it’s just finding the positive amidst all that is happening right now,” Harper said. “It just creates that family environment. Everybody is welcome so that is what I think everyone has an understanding here today.”
For a few hours there was no tension, no animosity – all overshadowed by a sense of community – the challenges they have faced, and the ones still ahead.
“That feel that we wanted to give was that of excitement and joy although we realize we have a long way to go,” said Baker.
This was the first time the Juneteenth celebration was held at Shawnee Park.
