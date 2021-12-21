LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are scheduled to close on Interstate 65 along the Kennedy Bridge on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
KYTC says three left lanes on the bridge over the Ohio River connecting Louisville to southern Indiana will close at 8:30 a.m. Lanes will be closed near mile marker 137 on the Indiana approach, according to KYTC.
The three right lanes will remain open for traffic traveling southbound into Kentucky.
KYTC says all lanes are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m.
Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge won't be affected by the closures.
The scheduled lane closures and duration of work could change depending on weather or other delays.
The closure is to allow for crews to re-secure expansion joint bolts installed last summer. KYTC says the expansion joints allow the bridge to expand and contract with temperature changes, but the structural integrity of the bridge is not affected by the joint.
The three left lanes on the bridge were closed several months last summer after inspectors found six bolts were missing, two were loose and others were sheered off. It's one of four joints that connect the bridge deck's concrete slabs, allowing the structure to expand and contract.
