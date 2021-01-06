LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers from Indiana and Kentucky have been reacting on social media to Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol.
Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, which was subsequently placed on lockdown, as lawmakers were set to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Members of Congress were told to put on gas masks from under their chairs and be evacuated from the chamber as the group breached the Capitol building and chambers.
This came moments after Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied President Trump's claim that the 2020 election was "stolen," saying overturning the results would "damage our republic forever."
The breach forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building, putting the certification of the electoral votes on pause.
Lawmakers took to social media to react to being evacuated amid a lockdown of the Capitol.
U.S. Rep. James Comer told WDRB News:
"We aren’t allowed to talk or do interviews or give our location. I'm ok. I'm with around 100 members in an undisclosed location. We evacuated the House Floor when protesters made their way inside the Capitol to the front door of the House and beat the glass in. We've been re-evacuated 4 times since then."
Rep. Thomas Massie took to Twitter to say "I'm safe."
I’m safe.— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 6, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul, who has been among those disputing the election results, said, in part, "Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform."
Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021
Rep. Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Kentucky, said, in part, "Violence is never the answer. As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy."
Violence is never the answer. As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy. I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. (1/2)— Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) January 6, 2021
Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott said "I went from tears of joy this morning for the future of our country, to tears of sadness this afternoon for the future of our country."
January 6, 2021
Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said in a statement:
"The day started with democracy at the Capitol, people debating and asserting the views of millions of Americans. But what happened this afternoon at the Capitol is not democracy and not reflective of the ideals we hold so dear. There is no space in our system of government for violence or vandalism, and none should be tolerated here or anywhere in our great land."
My thoughts on what happened at the Capitol this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/SaV3glJxvu— Trey Hollingsworth (@RepTrey) January 6, 2021
Indiana Sen. Todd Young:
In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop.— Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 6, 2021
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun:
What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 6, 2021
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted a video in response to the events, calling the protesters "domestic terrorists."
A statement from Gov. Beshear on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol: pic.twitter.com/C4mDMluauu— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2021
U.S. Congressman Andy Barr said in a statement:
"The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully -- through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institutions -- not through violence. What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protesters in harm's way."
My statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/RhUKdk7x8c— Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 6, 2021
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was not at the Capitol, took to Twitter to voice his distain of the demonstration.
"What is happening on Capitol Hill today is despicable, and I condemn it," he said.
What is happening on Capitol Hill today is despicable, and I condemn it.We are a country founded on the rule of law. Concerns and grievances are addressed through the political process and through peaceful protests, not violence and anarchy. This must stop.— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) January 6, 2021
Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams:
The reason we have elections is so we don't have what we see today - madness and mob rule. I pray for the safety of all members of Congress, staff and Capitol Police.— KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 6, 2021
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon also took to social media to react to the events:
I understand the frustration of the protestors and many in our country, but we are a nation of law and order and must be respectful and peaceful in our expression of those concerns. Join me in praying for our nation and those at the Capitol. (2/2)— Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) January 6, 2021
What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is not what our forefathers envisioned when they founded our great nation. There should never be a reason to resort to violence. It is a a sad day for our county. (1/2)— Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) January 6, 2021
President Donald Trump asked protesters to stay peaceful. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful."
In another tweet, he again asked for the protesters to be peaceful:
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
He later released a video statement:
January 6, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, in part, "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."
The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021
He continued "Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law."
President-elect Joe Biden addressed the situation live, calling on the president to address the nation "to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
He continued "This is not a protest, it is insurrection. The world is watching."
President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021
According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon said about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement. This after a woman was reportedly shot on Capitol grounds, according to the AP. The organization also reported that "at least one" explosive device was found near the Capitol, which law enforcement said was not longer a threat.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew until 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
