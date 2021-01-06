LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers from Indiana and Kentucky have been reacting on social media to Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, which was subsequently placed on lockdown, as lawmakers were set to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. 

Members of Congress were told to put on gas masks from under their chairs and be evacuated from the chamber as the group breached the Capitol building and chambers.

This came moments after Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied President Trump's claim that the 2020 election was "stolen," saying overturning the results would "damage our republic forever."

The breach forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building, putting the certification of the electoral votes on pause.

Lawmakers took to social media to react to being evacuated amid a lockdown of the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. James Comer told WDRB News:

"We aren’t allowed to talk or do interviews or give our location. I'm ok. I'm with around 100 members in an undisclosed location. We evacuated the House Floor when protesters made their way inside the Capitol to the front door of the House and beat the glass in. We've been re-evacuated 4 times since then."

Rep. Thomas Massie took to Twitter to say "I'm safe."

Sen. Rand Paul, who has been among those disputing the election results, said, in part, "Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform."

Rep. Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Kentucky, said, in part, "Violence is never the answer. As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy."

Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott said "I went from tears of joy this morning for the future of our country, to tears of sadness this afternoon for the future of our country."

Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said in a statement:

"The day started with democracy at the Capitol, people debating and asserting the views of millions of Americans. But what happened this afternoon at the Capitol is not democracy and not reflective of the ideals we hold so dear. There is no space in our system of government for violence or vandalism, and none should be tolerated here or anywhere in our great land."

Indiana Sen. Todd Young:

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted a video in response to the events, calling the protesters "domestic terrorists."

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr said in a statement:

"The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully -- through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institutions -- not through violence. What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protesters in harm's way."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was not at the Capitol, took to Twitter to voice his distain of the demonstration.

"What is happening on Capitol Hill today is despicable, and I condemn it," he said. 

Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams:

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon also took to social media to react to the events:

President Donald Trump asked protesters to stay peaceful. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful."

In another tweet, he again asked for the protesters to be peaceful:

He later released a video statement:

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, in part, "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."

He continued "Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law."

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the situation live, calling on the president to address the nation "to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."

He continued "This is not a protest, it is insurrection. The world is watching."

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon said about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement. This after a woman was reportedly shot on Capitol grounds, according to the AP. The organization also reported that "at least one" explosive device was found near the Capitol, which law enforcement said was not longer a threat.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew until 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

