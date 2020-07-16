LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation has officially canceled the 2020 Kentuckiana Pride Festival and parade, another event that won't be held this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was postponed from its original dates in June with plans for a festival in the fall. But after more consideration, organizers voted to cancel the festival this year altogether.
Last year, the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade drew more than 35,000 people to the Big Four Lawn.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.