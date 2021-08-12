LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts across Kentuckiana are welcoming students back for classes, but for those in quarantine, learning remotely could be a little harder than before.
Jefferson County Public Schools said students in quarantine — those who have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 — have online work they can complete at home provided by their teachers. Quarantined students will also receive online instruction similar to the NTI learning students had last school year.
JCPS students will be counted "present" as long as they are given at least six hours of daily instruction to complete either with a teacher or through Google Classroom on their own. If the work is not completed, the absence will be unexcused.
Hardin County Schools said students will not be automatically enrolled in the district's virtual learning academy, currently offered for sixth-12th graders.
Instead, students will be given material to complete on their own. Teachers will be available to provide instruction while the kids are learning remotely.
Olham County Schools teachers are asked to communicate with quarantine students two to three times per week and assign an equivalent of six hours worth of daily instruction materials. Video support will be provided when appropriate, and a counselor will reach out to quarantined students to check in at the start of quarantine regarding basic and emotional needs.
In Indiana, staff at New Albany High School said teachers will post assignments online, and students in quarantine will use their Chromebook to access the materials to stay up to date.
