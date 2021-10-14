LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can visit kynect.ky.gov beginning Oct. 15 to review and compare plans on the state's new health care marketplace to see what coverage works best for them in 2022.
In-state residents can enroll from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022.
The new plans go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, allowing people time to review plan details from the insurer. The switch to a state-based marketplace is expected to save Kentuckians $15 million.
“As COVID cases continue to decline and our economy surges, we’re excited to be bringing back the state-based health care marketplace,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Making sure all Kentuckians have access to affordable health care coverage helps further strengthen our economy and our families by reducing the consequences of being uninsured.
In-state residents who buy commercial health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, and this won't continue with the state-based marketplace.
Savings will be passed on to people who buy health coverage through the marketplace. Beshear said kynect offers a solution for small businesses through the Small Business Health Options Program.
Free help is available to Kentuckians during the Open Enrollment Period from Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022. See details below:
- Health coverage assistance (Medicaid, Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Qualified Health Plan with payment assistance): click here
- kynectors, insurance agents and authorized representatives: click here
- State Health Insurance Assistance Program: click here
- Kentucky Department of Insurance: click here
- SHOP plans: click here
