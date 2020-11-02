LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is urging Kentuckians to report any suspected voter irregularities or election law violations to the Election Fraud Hotline.
Kentucky residents can leave messages on the hotline, 1-800-328-VOTE, year round, but on Election Day, it will be staffed from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to a news release.
“While our voting process has changed for the 2020 general election, my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
Cameron said all calls will be reviewed by the Office of Special Prosecutions and any complaints of election fraud will be referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations. Election fraud includes campaign violations, electioneering, bribery and poll disruption.
Any complaints received on Election Day can be viewed here and will be tracked by county.
