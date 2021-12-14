LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert warning to people in the commonwealth for potential scams after tornadoes last weekend.
According to a news release, scammers could impersonate relief or charitable organizations in order to access banking or personal information. Legitimate relief organizations won't ask for banking information.
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
"Bad actors should be put on notice that we will not tolerate scams and fraud in our communities," Cameron said in a news release. "Potential scams should be reported immediately to our office."
Cameron also recommends Kentuckians to be mindful of contractor-related scams. He says residents should contact insurance companies, research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate, along with not paying a contractor or business upfront for their services.