LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert warning to people in the commonwealth for potential scams after tornadoes last weekend.

According to a news release, scammers could impersonate relief or charitable organizations in order to access banking or personal information. Legitimate relief organizations won't ask for banking information. 

"Bad actors should be put on notice that we will not tolerate scams and fraud in our communities," Cameron said in a news release. "Potential scams should be reported immediately to our office."

Cameron also recommends Kentuckians to be mindful of contractor-related scams. He says residents should contact insurance companies, research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate, along with not paying a contractor or business upfront for their services.

