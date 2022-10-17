LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood.
According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
Kentucky Blood Center said all blood types are needed.
"General blood usage at the hospitals we serve continues to climb," said Mandy Brajuha, vice president for external relations at Kentucky Blood Center. "This means that more Kentucky patients need the lifesaving gift of blood. However, donor turnout has simply lagged behind. Continuing with this trend puts hospitals in a difficult position and puts the lives of Kentucky patients at risk."
Donors can schedule an appointment at any of the eight donor centers or call 800-775-2522.
