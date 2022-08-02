LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Officials hope that Kentucky bourbon will play a large role in raising money for the victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding.
Following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky in December, the Kentucky Distillers' Association, the Bourbon Crusaders and Fred Minnick hosted an auction, raising $3.4 million for relief efforts.
Organizers are hoping to replicate that again — this time for victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding.
Rare bottles and barrels of bourbon were auctioned to the highest bidder. Exclusive bourbon experiences at some of the most famous distilleries were also up for grabs.
The item that brought in the highest bid was a personal experience hand selecting a private barrel of 19-Year Willett Family Estate Bourbon.
It sold for $401,000, but the second place bidder told the auction that if another experience was offered, they would match the bid.
"We were very impressed last year because bourbon geeks came out of the woodwork we had bids from Alaska and foreign countries," Eric Gregory, with the Kentucky Distillers Association said. "It's really the power of bourbon and the power of family."
Anyone wishing to donate can contact the Kentucky Distiller's Association.
"We're already shaping up to have some fantastic barrels that will be donated by members of the Kentucky Distillers Association, and we've got people already reaching out to me with bottles that they want to donate," Brian Haara, with the Bourbon Crusaders, said.
The silent auction for Eastern Kentucky flood victims starts Aug.11 online here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.