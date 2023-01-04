WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- The U.S. House started another day of the legislative session Wednesday without a speaker.
The GOP nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the position, but 20 members of the Republican party voted for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. It would take 218 votes to gain a majority. McCarthy had 202 votes as of Tuesday night.
Newly elected Kentucky 3rd District Rep. Morgan McGarvey said his party will continue throw unanimous support Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
"We've known for two months that they're gonna have the speakership, and, for some reason, 20 people are holding the rest of government hostage and doing its job," McGarvey said.
Kentucky 1st District Republican Congressman James Comer said he will continue to support McCarthy.
"If we go two or three days without a speaker, that's not the end of the world," Comer said. "Because, at the end of the day, you know, our primary objective is going to be to try to stop the madness coming out of the the left."
Freshmen Congress members like McGarvey also need a speaker to be selected before they can be officially sworn in, but it's not known how long the speaker vote process will take.
