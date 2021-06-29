LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources launched a program designed to keep people safe on Kentucky waterways.
According to a news release, the department is working with local groups and other public agencies to build and maintain life jacket loaner stations. The program will provide boaters with free access to borrow life jackets.
"The statistics don't lie, wearing a life jacket can save your life when the unexpected happens on the water," Rich Storm, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife commissioner, said in a news release. "I encourage prospective partners to contact us to help offer this life-preserving resource at more locations across Kentucky."
Life jacket loaner stations will be installed on waterways at Beaver Lake in Anderson County, Lake Reba in Madison County, and Mill Creek Lake in Monroe County.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife would like to establish stations at Green River, McNeely Lake, Shawnee Park as part of its Phase 1 of the program.
Kentucky law requires each occupant of a boat to have ready access to a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, nearly 90% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents weren't wearing a life jacket. This year, 29 people have died on Kentucky waters.
