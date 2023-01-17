LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, remains closed after severe storms damaged the school last Thursday.
Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, sustained roof damage that also led to water damage inside.
It will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Remote learning will not take place on those days.
The district says the two days will be used to make sure the school is ready for students.
A majority of the roof damage was above the school's cafeteria.
Ben Johnson Elementary has about 250 students.
