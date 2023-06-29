LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging boaters to be safe over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Starting Friday through Tuesday, July 4, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement, Kentucky State Police and local agencies will increase their presence around the state's lakes and rivers as part of the nationwide "Operation Dry Water" initiative.
The goal is to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence, and reduce the number of deaths and injuries on the water.
"Operation Dry Water is an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired boating," Maj. Shane Carrier, assistant director of law enforcement for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said in a news release. "Our conservation officers will be extra vigilant in observing for those who exhibit impairment, especially those operating a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
In 2019, a law was passed in the state that allows conservation officers to make an arrest for boating under the influence "based on probable cause of operator intoxication when an accident has caused property damage or physical injury."
Fish and Wildlife experts said alcohol use is the leading-known contributing factor in boating accidents and fatalities, according to the 2022 Recreational Boating Statistics report from the U.S. Coast Guard.
To look at Kentucky's official fishing and boating guide, click here. For more information about Operation Dry Water, click here.
