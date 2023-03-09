LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wants to use the findings from a Department of Justice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department across the state.
The governor said Thursday he's still looking through the report, which was released Wednesday.
"What we're gonna be doing is we're gonna be reviewing those recommendations and findings and think about any changes that we might need to make proactively and either the state police or in our department of criminal justice training where we train sheriff's deputies and city police all over Kentucky," Beshear said.
He added that there is a need for the community to work together to find ways to better the department and Metro Government.
"Now I know that law enforcement knows that I support them, but at the same time, we can always take a look at how we can do a better job," he said. "Especially if there are communities that feel they are not being served or feel less safe. Working to make sure we understand those concerns and address them, it's just the right thing to do."
When reacting to the DOJ's findings on Wednesday, Beshear called them "concerning," and said he hopes everyone in the city will "come together and see the findings of this report as an urgent opportunity to take intentional steps for positive, lasting change." He also said he believes the findings "can help achieve the goal of ensuring public safety and protecting everyone's rights."
The DOJ is looking for the community's input moving forward. Anyone who wants to share their thoughts can call 1-844-920-1460 or email community.louisville@usdoj.gov.
