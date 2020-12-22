LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Kentucky's top politicians received COVID-19 vaccines in Frankfort Tuesday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, rolled up their sleeves at the Capitol to get the vaccine. They say doing so will hopefully show the rest of the state that they have confidence in the vaccine. Gov. Beshear said he plans to have his children vaccinated when it is approved for children.
Along with the governor and first lady, five others also got shots of the Moderna vaccine: Dr. Steven Stack, the state health commissioner got the first shot, followed by the Beshears and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton. Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne and Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown were also vaccinated Tuesday. Other top officials are set to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
Beshear said the CDC recommended on Dec. 21 that all governors get the vaccine publicly to show their confidence in the vaccine.
"I would not risk my life or the life of my family, which I love more than life itself, if I didn't believe this vaccine was safe and highly effective," Gov. Beshear said. "These vaccines are a gift and our best vehicle to end this evil pandemic, allow our children and educators to safely return to school and reignite our economy."
Dr. Stack and other state leaders decided to get vaccinated as well to show bipartisan support for the vaccine.
"I think it's very important for leaders to step forward and demonstrate their confidence in this, and for Kentuckians to take comfort and confidence in that so we can put this pandemic behind us and get back to the lives we miss so very much," Stack said.
Beshear said more state leaders will be vaccinated as more vaccine doses arrive in Kentucky. He said the state has 150,000 doses of vaccines, but is expecting an announcement about another Pfizer shipment that should come before the end of the year.
Depending on the number of doses in that shipment, the governor said the state should be able release more details on the next phases of vaccinations by next week.
The head of the Kentucky national guard, lieutenant governor, and state police commissioner will receive vaccines on Wednesday, Beshear said.
According to the governor's office, as of Dec. 22, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to more than 7,300 Kentuckians, primarily health care workers.
