LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is investing millions of dollars in Nelson County's schools and infrastructure.
The state handed out several large checks on Thursday. The funding will bring water, road improvements and a renovated Vocational Education Center to the county.
Bardstown City Schools received $10 million. Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said the money will be huge for the kids and workforce in the area.
The grant money, which comes from the School Facilities Construction Commission will be used to help transform the old Bardstown Elementary School building into a career and technical education center.
"A place where kids will really be a lot more engaged with new equipment and so forth, but it also puts us in a position to expand and think about other pathways," Clark said. "I feel very fortunate to be superintendent during this time. Especially in a place where I was born and raised. This is very special to me."
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday also announced more than $1 million in funding for the Norther Nelson Water District. The money will ensure the area has an adequate water source for years to come.
More than $160,000 in additional funding will go towards road improvements in Nelson County from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Beshear said at least one of the county's streets hasn't been upgraded since 2005.
