FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers were back in Frankfort on Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with the special session that ended Tuesday night.
Legislative Research Commission, which includes members of both the House and Senate, held its regularly scheduled meeting. Afterward, lawmakers answered questions about the pension, the special session and Gov. Matt Bevin was called out by a man who wants the governor's job.
"We have a situation where the pensions systems are saying, keep the reforms of 2013, find the funding as we move forward," Rep. Rocky Adkins (D) said.
Adkins said Republicans and Democrats have different opinions when it comes to major reforms.
"We believe that the major reforms that we passed in 2013 are working," he said.
Earlier this week, Bevin called a special session to address pension reform, but the special session ended less than 24 hours after it started.
Gov. Bevin's Official Statement Regarding Conclusion of Special Session to Address Kentucky's Pension Crisis: pic.twitter.com/6TliZj6JUv— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) December 19, 2018
"I think it was irresponsible, and I think it was a waste of money," Adkins said.
Adkins wants Bevin's job, and he believes the special session was about timing.
"There are several members that are retiring or got beat and won't be back in this body and maybe could take advantage of those votes on the House floor and over on the Senate, and that backfired."
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene in January.
