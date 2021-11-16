LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could soon be illegal to hold your phone at all behind the wheel in Kentucky.
Texting and driving is already illegal, but a lawmaker plans to file a new hands-free bill.
Representative James Tipton, R-53, of Taylorsville, testified about it in front of a legislative panel on Tuesday.
His bill would make it illegal to use your hands to operate any personal communication device while driving — including cell phones, tablets, laptops and GPS systems.
Drivers also wouldn't be able to unbuckle their seatbelts to reach for a device.
The bill still allows the hands-free use of a Bluetooth device to make calls while driving.
Lawmakers can't make any decisions until the next legislative session, which starts in January.
