LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could soon be illegal to hold your phone at all behind the wheel in Kentucky.

Texting and driving is already illegal, but a lawmaker plans to file a new hands-free bill. 

Representative James Tipton, R-53, of Taylorsville, testified about it in front of a legislative panel on Tuesday.

His bill would make it illegal to use your hands to operate any personal communication device while driving — including cell phones, tablets, laptops and GPS systems.

Drivers also wouldn't be able to unbuckle their seatbelts to reach for a device. 

The bill still allows the hands-free use of a Bluetooth device to make calls while driving. 

Lawmakers can't make any decisions until the next legislative session, which starts in January.

