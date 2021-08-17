FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky legislature’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee has taken the first step towards overturning the state Board of Education’s universal mask requirement for schools.
The committee voted 5-2 to declare the regulation “deficient.” The decision does not throw out the mandate, but sets up a vote in the 2022 General Assembly.
The committee vote came after a three-hour hearing in which lawmakers heard both sides of the debate.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass defended the school board’s decision to impose the mask requirement.
“Our board of education clearly and unambiguously prioritized the values of protecting the health and safety of our students, and of protecting the in-person learning experiences of our students,” said Glass.
Some students also applauded the mandate.
"Wearing a mask is a simple action that we can all take to show that we love our neighbors,” said Audrey Gilbert. “This is not an issue of partisan politics or popularity.”
Parents of students with weakened immune systems told lawmakers that masking allows their kids to safely go to school.
“No one’s choice to wear a mask is more important than my child's right to live,” said Shannon Stocker, whose daughter is battling brain cancer.
But the majority of those attending the hearing railed against the mandate.
“We should have the freedom of choice to let our kids wear a mask or not wear a mask,” said Devin Williams.
“The reason we drove four-and-a-half hours to get here today is simply - individual liberty,” said Jarred Burgess.
“To breathe into a mask all day is not protecting our children,” said Rita Yates. “I would consider it abuse.”
The 5-2 committee vote fell along party lines with Republicans scolding the state Board of Education for taking the masking decision away from local districts.
“The fact of the matter is you all don't trust the people underneath you to make those decisions because you think that you know better, and this governor thinks that he knows better,” said Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester.
Gov. Andy Beshear dismissed the hearing.
“This is what happens politics runs over public health or common sense,” he said.
