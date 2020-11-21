LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is a national finalist trying to become the "Most Talented Beard in America."
Corbin Musso is a fuzzy-faced finalist from Parksville, Kentucky, competing in the contest by Wahl Trimmers. He's up against nine others, hoping to be the "Wahl Man of the Year" and win $20,000. Second place takes home $10,000 and third place scores $5,000.
Wahl asked bearded men from across the country to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Finalists stepped up with a variety of skills including jugglers, rappers, comedians, dancers and more. Votes by the public will determine the top three winners.
Musso sang an original song called "Ol' Smokey" and played an acoustic guitar. And his wife Nancy wrote WDRB to ask if we could share his song and ask people to vote in the contest.
Here is the link to the contest. Voting runs through Dec. 9, 2020.
