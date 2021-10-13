LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cave City, Kentucky man will spend 45 days behind bars for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Robert Bauer was sentenced Wednesday. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and serve 60 hours of community service.
Bauer and his cousin, Edward Hemenway, were inside the Capitol for about 17 minutes.
Bauer asked the judge for leniency, saying they've already faced serious consequences in their lives.
Hemenway, who is from Virginia, was also given the same sentence.
