LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky priest nicknamed "Father Christmas" is spreading good cheer across the country
Father Jim Sichko of Lexington is traveling across the United States helping others and doing acts of kindness.
Pope Francis named him to a fleet of "papal missionaries of mercy" three years ago. Since then, "Father Christmas" has been on a mission to travel across the country helping others.
On Thursday, Sichko was in Corbin, Kentucky, to deliver 100 bikes to second graders at Hunter Hills Elementary.
The faces say it all! I helped Christmas arrive early for second graders at Hunter Hills Elementary School in Corbin as he gave away 100 @TrekBikes and helmets. Ty @LEX18News @heraldleader @NancyCoxLex18 @pbaniak @tomeblen @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/aAR1qnjYPi— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 14, 2018
He recently traveled to an In 'N Out Burger in Los Angeles to buy lunch for everyone, and his very active Twitter feed shows pictures of him doing the same thing at a Texas Waffle House for a Delta flight crew. He even handed out snacks to Ohio State Troopers.
Sichko also started bottling his mother's marinara sauce and is selling it online as Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce to help raise more money for charities.
https://t.co/CFpnKphJME and her special Christmas Nativity Ornament is making its way across the USA! Any time you make an order between now and Christmas, this one of a kind, hand made Nativity ornament is included in your order as our gift to you! pic.twitter.com/fKHqgjOYbF— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 13, 2018
