LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials have confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
At least 12,445 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to health officials. Of those positive cases, 3,409 have recovered.
Two more Kentuckians, a 78-year-old man from Oldham County and a 68-year-old man from Grayson County, have died after testing positive for the respiratory disease, the state reported Saturday. Kentucky's coronavirus death toll sits at 499.
"As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other," Beshear said in the news release. "We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over."
State health officials have processed 322,900 COVID-19 tests as of Saturday afternoon, according to the state's official reporting website.
For information on how to sign up for COVID-19 testing, click here.
