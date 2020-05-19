LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wednesday is the day many local retailers have waited more than two months for - it's the day they get the ability to reopen.
Dee’s in St. Matthews plans on having hand sanitizing stations set up outside its front door and will also hand out masks to those who do not have one when they enter.
“We’re kind of excited about getting back to work and most of our employees are looking forward to it,” said Dee’s owner Kathy Olliges.
Throughout the store, signs remind customers to maintain a 6-foot distance while large sheets of plexiglass hang from the ceiling in front of the store's registers, something Olliges says may stay up for good even after the COVID restrictions are lifted.
The Kentucky Derby hats, which Dee’s is so well-known for, have taken a back seat.
“Right now that side of the store is just kind of on hold and we will see how things go,” Olliges said.
Other retailers, like Quest Outdoors on Shelbyville Road are also ready for their doors to reopen.
“All our employees are taking precautions,” said owner Ryan King. “We provided them with masks, we sanitized everything, it’s great.”
In addition to plexilgass at its counter, any clothing that is tried on will be set aside for at least two days and the amount of customers in the 23,000-square-foot space will be limited.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe. We’re just glad to open,” King said.
Local malls such as Mall St. Matthews, Oxmoor Center, and the Jefferson Mall will all reopen Wednesday as well.
Many retailers will continue with online and curbside pick-up with reduced in-store hours for at least the next few weeks.
“I think a lot of people will feel comfortable and a lot of people won’t ... it’s up to them and we’ll just take it as it comes,” Olliges said.
